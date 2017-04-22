The Next Page: Mt. Lebanon native types out your story for a mere dime
When Karl Smith attended Mt. Lebanon High School a decade ago, he ran cross-country, pole vaulted and earned his Eagle Scout badge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polk County, FL ARSON Wildfire Under Control
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Review: Isle of Enchantments
|1 hr
|IsleOwner
|1
|Trump First 100 Days a Trainwreck
|1 hr
|Buster
|3
|Sessions: Mexico Will Not Pay for Border Wall, ...
|2 hr
|Buster
|2
|The buster era on tppix is over
|2 hr
|Buster
|2
|Sarah smells like bootyhole
|5 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Florida Senator Uses N Word
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|55
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC