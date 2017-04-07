The Dog Born With A Selfie On Her Ear

Selfie dogs are starting to pop up on social media, and they're setting the standard for all animal internet activity to come, but they need a smartphone to share their selfies- while Lucy carries her selfie around on her ear. Lucy shook her ear like a Polaroid picture one day and the self portrait just sort of appeared...just kidding- she was born with this odd coloration on her left ear that looks like a thumbnail image of her face.

