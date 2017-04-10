Sustaining Sexual Desire in Ongoing Relationships
Many couples fail to maintain sexual desire in their long-term relationships. Two people who once could not keep their hands off each other gradually lose interest in having sex , at least with their current partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Afgan boming is a MAJOR distraction you tards
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|11
|Criminal Charges being filed against ex IRS Loi...
|6 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|Keep Whole Foods Off Monroe Ave.
|19 min
|Burt
|24
|Thinking About Moving Back To New York
|33 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Mar-a-Lago Dirtier Than A Chinese Restaurant
|37 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|After 8 Years of Obama failure it's Nice To See...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Former hillary empoyee indicted for Treason
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC