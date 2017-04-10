Starting today, Downtown Batavia once again has a shoe store
When you step into the new Batavia Bootery, the experience will be top rate and you will find only quality shoes in stock, say proprietors David Howe and Don Brown. The new shoe store at 210 E. Main St. is a joint venture between Charles Men's Shop and local shoe factory p.w. minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep Whole Foods Off Monroe Ave.
|55 min
|Peter
|5
|Trump is King of Flip-Flops
|1 hr
|IescsapedNY
|4
|George Soros' University Avoids Shutdown
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Florida is Burning
|4 hr
|IescapedNY
|8
|Breaking News: Carter Page, Foreign Agent
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|Bannon is Close to Getting the Boot
|15 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|Burt says he's not replying anymore.....
|17 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC