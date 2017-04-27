Snider's Kyla Covington signs with Roberts Wesleyan
First team All-SAC post player Kyla Covington is taking her talents to Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, New York, as the senior signed with the Redhawks on Thursday. Covington led the Panthers in both scoring and rebounding as a senior.
