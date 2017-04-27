Snider's Kyla Covington signs with Ro...

Snider's Kyla Covington signs with Roberts Wesleyan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

First team All-SAC post player Kyla Covington is taking her talents to Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, New York, as the senior signed with the Redhawks on Thursday. Covington led the Panthers in both scoring and rebounding as a senior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LAKELAND: Epicenter Of Florida Sex Trafficking 2 hr perfect 5
Trump's race against the clock to do something 2 hr perfect 2
Trump Bails on NAFTA, Another Broken Promise 2 hr perfect 4
Punishers MC (Oct '12) 3 hr A Hole 134
Liberal Fascists at Berkeley Halt Free Speech 3 hr IescapedNY 8
S. Korea PO'ed Over Missile System Price 4 hr IescapedNY 1
Heavy downpours, flooding, damaging wind gusts ... 4 hr IescapedNY 7
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC