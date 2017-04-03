SMD Student David Bernstein Brings 'R...

SMD Student David Bernstein Brings 'Rochester Voice' to AAMC Leadership Role

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University of Rochester

"As medical students...we often demand a lot of things without offering solutions. I realize I need to bring good ideas to the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Binghamton leads U.S. in taxes compared to homea 2 hr IescapedNY 9
Having dinner at my buddy's home after church 3 hr Social Wedge 18
Happy Gopher Tortoise Day Everyone 3 hr IescapedNY 4
Bannon On His Way Out? 4 hr Burt 18
ha ha has CHANGED 5 hr Burt 2
Shooting at Florida mall leaves 2 dead 5 hr Burt 3
Punishers MC (Oct '12) 19 hr Retired 131
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC