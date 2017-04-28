Slaughter Introduces New Legislation ...

Slaughter Introduces New Legislation In Reaction to Collins' Stock Dealings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Your News Now

Rep. Louise Slaughter said she fought for six hard years to pass the Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK Act, so whether or not Rep. Chris Collins technically violated the law, she said he certainly wasn't in the spirit of it. "The ethics part of it bothers me," said Slaughter, D-25th District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fake News Conference 1 hr Ha Ha 11
Wind storms, snow storms, heavy rains and now p... 1 hr IescapedNY 1
Trump Bails on NAFTA, Another Broken Promise 2 hr Ha Ha 9
Hokus POTUS 11 hr IescapedNY 8
How do I become a IescapedNY? 12 hr IescapedNY 5
Happy 100 Days In Office President Trump 19 hr IescapedNY 9
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 20 hr Fox News is never... 929
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at May 01 at 6:16AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 280,691,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC