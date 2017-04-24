Signs point to tighter labor market in Genesee County

The number of people in Genesee County who are part of the labor force dropped by 800, from 29,800 in March 2016 to 29,000 this March. In fact, the county's unemployment rate year-over-year fell from 5.4 percent to 5.1 percent even as the total number of county residents fell from 28,200 to 27,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.