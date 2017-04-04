's student-run street medicine program...

The street medicine program launched by students at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, called UB HEALS, has won a $9,000 grant from a prestigious medical honor society and is a finalist for a $5,000 grant from the United Way to be awarded on Thursday. The program, in which medical students make twice-weekly sweeps of areas that homeless people are known to frequent, won a Medical Student Service Leadership Project Award from the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

