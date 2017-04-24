Runaway Auburn teen found months later, more than 80 miles away, police say
A teenager who ran away from a living center in Auburn more than two months ago has been found, the Auburn Police Department announced today. Destani Williams, 17, ran away from a Cayuga Centers site at 157 Osborn St. on Feb. 14, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Loses 1st Budget Showdown
|32 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Ha ha has been posting since five am today
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Wikipedia Announces Service Fighting Fake News
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Trump First 100 Days a Trainwreck
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|LAKELAND: Epicenter Of Florida Sex Trafficking
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Kimberly Ray blog by King of Rochester
|13 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|Another day, another check
|16 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC