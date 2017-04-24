Runaway Auburn teen found months late...

Runaway Auburn teen found months later, more than 80 miles away, police say

A teenager who ran away from a living center in Auburn more than two months ago has been found, the Auburn Police Department announced today. Destani Williams, 17, ran away from a Cayuga Centers site at 157 Osborn St. on Feb. 14, police said.

