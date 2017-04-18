Rochester to host D-III NCAA Champion...

Rochester to host D-III NCAA Championship events in 2020 and 2021

NCAA champions will be crowned in Rochester area in 2020 and 2021. Visit Rochester reports our area has been chosen to host the 2020 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Track and Field Championships and the 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championships.

