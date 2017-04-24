Rochester mom asks drivers to slow do...

Rochester mom asks drivers to slow down after son was hit

A fifteen-year old Rochester City School District freshman is finally on the road to recovery after he was hit by a car while crossing Lake Avenue near Stonewood Avenue. He is left with a concussion, missing teeth and broken bones, but his mother Maritza Villegas is grateful he survived.

