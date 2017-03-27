Rochester man who ran from Syracuse t...

Rochester man who ran from Syracuse traffic stop had loaded handgun, police say

A Rochester man ran from a traffic stop, dropped a loaded handgun during the chase and then fought back when officers arrested him, Syracuse police said. About 7 p.m. Wednesday Officers Leonard Brown and Joel Dorchester stopped a Subaru car in the 800 block of Butternut Street.

