Rochester man sentenced for drug-related slaying in 2012
A 34-year-old western New York man has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man in a drug-related slaying on Halloween night in 2012. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rochester says Tyshawn Simmons was sentenced Tuesday to more than 27 years in federal prison for killing Ryan Adams.
