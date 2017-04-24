Rochester duo plead guilty to stealin...

Rochester duo plead guilty to stealing $35,000 from ESL new

A man and woman from Rochester pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $35,000 from ESL Federal Credit Union. Between April and November 2016, Whylly and Porter made fake deposits into ESL Federal Credit Union ATMs.

