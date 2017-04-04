Rochester Cocktail Revival 2017: This party gets bigger every year
Chuck Cerankosky is affiliated with two of Rochester's top cocktail bars, Cure and Good Luck. But when it comes time to throw the biggest cocktail party in town, he likes to spread the cheer around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Korea Failure...Already
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump approval ratings skyrocket. Scoring one s...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|16
|Comment to Fake IescapedNY Florida edition
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|ha ha and Burt are so witty
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|11
|calling out ha ha
|6 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|ladies show me ur feet
|7 hr
|Burt
|7
|this video explains skidmark and perfect
|8 hr
|Ha Ha
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC