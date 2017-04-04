Rochester Cocktail Revival 2017: This...

Rochester Cocktail Revival 2017: This party gets bigger every year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Post-Standard

Chuck Cerankosky is affiliated with two of Rochester's top cocktail bars, Cure and Good Luck. But when it comes time to throw the biggest cocktail party in town, he likes to spread the cheer around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Korea Failure...Already 1 hr IescapedNY 1
Trump approval ratings skyrocket. Scoring one s... 1 hr IescapedNY 16
Comment to Fake IescapedNY Florida edition 1 hr IescapedNY 11
ha ha and Burt are so witty 2 hr Bruce popper 11
calling out ha ha 6 hr Ha Ha 15
ladies show me ur feet 7 hr Burt 7
this video explains skidmark and perfect 8 hr Ha Ha 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC