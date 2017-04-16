Rochester-Chicago Amtrak route could get the ax
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Long-distance Amtrak service, including the historic New York-to-Chicago train that carries tens of thousands of Rochesterians to the Windy City each year, would be eliminated by President Trump's proposed budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burt says he's not replying anymore.....
|44 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Spicer has reached Zero Credibility
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|Florida is Burning
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Church Starting Its Own Police Force
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Burt where is your courage
|2 hr
|Burt
|9
|Petition for Bruce Pooper Name Change
|3 hr
|Burt
|3
|lack of courage by Topix posters
|4 hr
|Bruce 222i
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC