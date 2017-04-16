Rochester-Chicago Amtrak route could ...

Rochester-Chicago Amtrak route could get the ax

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Long-distance Amtrak service, including the historic New York-to-Chicago train that carries tens of thousands of Rochesterians to the Windy City each year, would be eliminated by President Trump's proposed budget.

