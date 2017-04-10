Rochester-area teen dies from injuries 2 weeks after being hit by car
Michael Lynch, 14, was struck by a car while crossing a road on March 30, the Democrat & Chronicle reports. Lynch was critically injured and underwent surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.
