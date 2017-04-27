RGH Takes Quick, Critical Measures Against 'Superbug' in First Upstate Case
Last month a patient walked into Rochester General Hospital with, among other things, the first documented case in Upstate New York of a rare and dangerous fungal infection. Medical leaders say becuase they knew what they were looking for, the infection was quickly contained.
