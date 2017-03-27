Retired teacher Lori Thomas become fifth person in Rochester mayoral race
A retired Rochester City School District teacher became the fifth person to enter Rochester's mayoral race, announcing her candidacy on Sunday. She announced her platform on Sunday, saying she wants to encourage home ownership, end tax breaks for corporations, and focus on teaching life skills at local schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|haha the pedofile
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|13
|FBI/CONGRESS: No Immunity For Flynn
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|17
|Ha ha does not need to return
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|19
|poll, where do you think haha was?
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|Court Rules No New Trial For Charlie Tan
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Bypassing The Slums Of Rochester.
|10 hr
|Joseph Barkley
|7
|Thomas W Campbell
|Sat
|Your Neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC