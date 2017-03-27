Retired teacher Lori Thomas become fi...

Retired teacher Lori Thomas become fifth person in Rochester mayoral race

A retired Rochester City School District teacher became the fifth person to enter Rochester's mayoral race, announcing her candidacy on Sunday. She announced her platform on Sunday, saying she wants to encourage home ownership, end tax breaks for corporations, and focus on teaching life skills at local schools.

