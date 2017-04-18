Premium Mortgage seeks tax breaks for...

Premium Mortgage seeks tax breaks for move

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: National Mortgage News

A Rochester, N.Y.-based mortgage company that leases space in Amherst, N.Y., is seeking tax breaks to subsidize a nearly $3 million purchase and upgrade of a shuttered bank branch two miles away in Clarence, N.Y. Premium Mortgage pledges to add up to 20 employees within 18 months after it moves from leased space at 2150 Wehrle Drive to the former Key Bank at 4401 Transit Road, near Main Street, according to plans submitted to the Clarence Industrial Development Agency. Premium is headquartered in Rochester and has a main office in Amherst with small sites in Geneseo, Syracuse and Vermont, with a total workforce of 120.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Korea Failure...Already 6 hr IescapedNY 1
Trump approval ratings skyrocket. Scoring one s... 6 hr IescapedNY 16
Comment to Fake IescapedNY Florida edition 6 hr IescapedNY 11
ha ha and Burt are so witty 6 hr Bruce popper 11
calling out ha ha 10 hr Ha Ha 15
ladies show me ur feet 12 hr Burt 7
this video explains skidmark and perfect 13 hr Ha Ha 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC