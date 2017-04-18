Premium Mortgage seeks tax breaks for move

A Rochester, N.Y.-based mortgage company that leases space in Amherst, N.Y., is seeking tax breaks to subsidize a nearly $3 million purchase and upgrade of a shuttered bank branch two miles away in Clarence, N.Y. Premium Mortgage pledges to add up to 20 employees within 18 months after it moves from leased space at 2150 Wehrle Drive to the former Key Bank at 4401 Transit Road, near Main Street, according to plans submitted to the Clarence Industrial Development Agency. Premium is headquartered in Rochester and has a main office in Amherst with small sites in Geneseo, Syracuse and Vermont, with a total workforce of 120.

