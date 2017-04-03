Police: Man was drunk while driving 1...

Police: Man was drunk while driving 110 mph on NY highway

State police say a 34-year-old western New York man was drunk when he was pulled over for driving 110 mph on an interstate highway. Troopers say the Rochester man was pulled over around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 490 in the city.

