Plans to kill Upstate New York student uncovered by prison phone monitoring, stopped
A student in upstate New York was the target of a planned killing earlier this month, but the plot was uncovered and stopped because an inmate's calls were monitored. A federal inmate in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, made two calls April 5 discussing a possible hit on a student at a Rochester-area school, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Senator Uses N Word
|24 min
|IescapedNY
|25
|International Beer Day August 18th
|8 hr
|RocCity19
|2
|all my little cowards are on Topix tonite!
|11 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Democrat and Chronicle Rate Increse (Nov '13)
|11 hr
|Bruce popper
|16
|Comment to Fake IescapedNY Florida edition
|11 hr
|Bruce popper
|19
|someone woke up at five am to post as me
|11 hr
|Bruce popper
|11
|Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
