Plans to kill Upstate New York student uncovered by prison phone monitoring, stopped

A student in upstate New York was the target of a planned killing earlier this month, but the plot was uncovered and stopped because an inmate's calls were monitored. A federal inmate in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, made two calls April 5 discussing a possible hit on a student at a Rochester-area school, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced this week.

