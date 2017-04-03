NY Senate OKs budget; free-tuition pl...

NY Senate OKs budget; free-tuition plan is first in the nation

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

New York will become the first state to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Having dinner at my buddy's home after church 17 min Social Wedge 16
Punishers MC (Oct '12) 12 hr Retired 131
News Binghamton leads U.S. in taxes compared to homea 15 hr IescapedNY 8
Shooting at Florida mall leaves 2 dead 15 hr IescapedNY 1
Neil Gorsuch confirmed another loss for the obs... 16 hr IescapedNY 9
Channel 10 17 hr IescsapedNY 15
The US IS BACK!!!! 19 hr Bruce popper 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC