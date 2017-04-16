NY official rebukes Rochester city schools for 'major' payroll problems
The state comptroller this week called the Rochester City School District's payroll process "disorganized," "rife with errors," and "costing taxpayers." The comptroller found errors in 91 percent of payments initially reviewed.
