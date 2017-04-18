No arrests made so far after baby burned

Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

A seven-month-old boy is recovering after the Rochester Police Department says he was burnt by hot water while at a babysitter's house. Last Tuesday, Eson Morris was dropped off at his great aunt's house -- who is also a registered daycare provider.

