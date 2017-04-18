No arrests made so far after baby burned
A seven-month-old boy is recovering after the Rochester Police Department says he was burnt by hot water while at a babysitter's house. Last Tuesday, Eson Morris was dropped off at his great aunt's house -- who is also a registered daycare provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump approval ratings skyrocket. Scoring one s...
|38 min
|IescapedNY
|13
|calling out ha ha
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|ha ha and Burt are so witty
|3 hr
|Burt
|10
|ladies show me ur feet
|3 hr
|Burt
|7
|this video explains skidmark and perfect
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|5
|toughguy skidmark is gonna call Burt out to fight
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|I've gotten under burts skin..
|5 hr
|Ha Ha
|29
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC