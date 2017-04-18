New York State to create hate crimes ...

New York State to create hate crimes task force

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

New York state will use $1 million set aside in its new budget to establish a hate crimes task force. Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo's office said the group would include members of the New York State Police working with the state Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials.

