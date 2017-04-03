New York Builder Wins RESNET Prize
This single-family home near Rochester, New York, had the lowest HERS Index among custom-built American houses last year - 22. Garbacik Construction built the 2,800-square-foot, double-stud wall house that can be heated with a single ductless minisplit. A residential building construction standard requiring very low levels of air leakage, very high levels of insulation, and windows with a very low U-factor.
