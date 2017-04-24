New 'Superbug' fungus has spread in NY hospitals, 1 in Upstate NY; 17 dead
A 'superbug' fungus is emerging as a new menace in U.S. hospitals, mostly in New York and New Jersey. First identified in Japan in 2009, the fungus has spread to more than a dozen countries around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's All About Personal Gain For Obama
|42 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|NYS releases 130 convicted murders to parole
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Kimberly Ray blog by King of Rochester
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Get the king of Rochester off topix!!
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|The Wayne era on tppix is over
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|The king of Rochester idiot
|3 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Wikipedia Announces Service Fighting Fake News
|5 hr
|Wayne
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC