Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office: Man accused of trying to hit deputy with vehicle

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that a man is accused of trying to hit a deputy with a vehicle back on April 15 in Henrietta. Deputies say that this happened when deputies went to Calkins Road in search of a vehicle thought to have involvement in regards to a reported missing female from the City of Rochester.

