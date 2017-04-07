Monday's TV highlights: 'Angie Tribec...

Monday's TV highlights: 'Angie Tribeca,' 'Better Call Saul' and more

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Rashida Jones is back on the case for a third season of the cop comedy "Angie Tribeca." Kevin Can Wait Harry Connick Jr. guest stars as himself on a new episode of the Kevin James sitcom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Having dinner at my buddy's home after church 19 min Social Wedge 28
if you're 58 and live in Florida... 1 hr Truth hurts liber... 6
Free College for Everybody in NY 1 hr Truth hurts liber... 3
bruce plopper has more threads than anyone else... 1 hr Truth hurts liber... 10
perfect was pretty active while I was away ... ... 2 hr Burt 9
ha ha has CHANGED 2 hr perfect 3
Bannon On His Way Out? 3 hr Burt 20
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC