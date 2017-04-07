Monday's TV highlights: 'Angie Tribeca,' 'Better Call Saul' and more
Rashida Jones is back on the case for a third season of the cop comedy "Angie Tribeca." Kevin Can Wait Harry Connick Jr. guest stars as himself on a new episode of the Kevin James sitcom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Having dinner at my buddy's home after church
|19 min
|Social Wedge
|28
|if you're 58 and live in Florida...
|1 hr
|Truth hurts liber...
|6
|Free College for Everybody in NY
|1 hr
|Truth hurts liber...
|3
|bruce plopper has more threads than anyone else...
|1 hr
|Truth hurts liber...
|10
|perfect was pretty active while I was away ... ...
|2 hr
|Burt
|9
|ha ha has CHANGED
|2 hr
|perfect
|3
|Bannon On His Way Out?
|3 hr
|Burt
|20
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC