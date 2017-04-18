Michael 'Mud' Gross Is WCMF/Rochester's New PD
ENTERCOM Classic Rock WCMF/ROCHESTER, NY has hired MICHAEL "MUD" GROSS as its new PD, effective MAY 15th. "MUD" replaces CHRIS CROWLEY, who was promoted to sister Classic Rocker KGON/PORTLANDin MARCH .
