Michael 'Mud' Gross Is WCMF/Rochester...

Michael 'Mud' Gross Is WCMF/Rochester's New PD

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAccess.com

ENTERCOM Classic Rock WCMF/ROCHESTER, NY has hired MICHAEL "MUD" GROSS as its new PD, effective MAY 15th. "MUD" replaces CHRIS CROWLEY, who was promoted to sister Classic Rocker KGON/PORTLANDin MARCH .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ha ha and Burt are so witty 5 min Bruce popper 25
Trump to Cut Spending on the Mentally Ill 9 min Bruce popper 6
Trump's Abysmal Poll Numbers 16 min IescapedNY 1
Comment to Fake IescapedNY Florida edition 26 min John 16
O'Reilly May Go by This Week 30 min John 4
PATRIOTS: Brady Not Going To Meet Trump 38 min John 4
Police: Pittsford teen steals electronics from ... (Jan '11) 1 hr Bruce popper 53
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC