Medical marijuana company begins delivery in Western N.Y.
Columbia Care NY, a New York City-based medical marijuana company, launched a home delivery business in western New York last month, serving customers from its manufacturing operation in Rochester, the company announced Wednesday. Horticulturalist Chuck Schmitt carries lady bugs to help grow plants at the Vireo facility in Perth in September.
