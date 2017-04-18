MCC secures over $550,000 to make top photonics training center new
The money was awarded to the school by the National Science Foundation's Advanced Technology Foundation's Education program. The funding will also provide training for over 800 area high school and college students with the OPT IN! program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News
|17 min
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|17
|Florida Senator Uses N Word
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|47
|Trump to defund Public colleges that prohibit F...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|King of Rochester blog on Kimberly and Beck!
|9 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|my name is wgd ttt
|10 hr
|Bruce popper
|7
|I'll be Leaving by Bruce pooper
|10 hr
|Bruce popper
|10
|ha ha and Burt are so witty
|15 hr
|perfect
|37
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC