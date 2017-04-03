Man Seriously Injured in Hamlin Stabbing
They say a group of three teenagers got into a fight with a man near the intersection of Lake Road West Fork and Brick Schoolhouse Rd. When deputies got to the scene they found the 30-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by ambulance in serious condition.
