Leslie C. Youngblood Signs Two-Book Deal with Disney-Hyperion

16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After hundreds of query letters and nearly as many rejections notifications, the literary world is poised to embrace a new literary talent. Rochester native, Leslie C. Youngblood, has signed a two-book deal with publisher Disney-Hyperion for her middle-grade novel "Love Like Sky" and its sequel to be released in 2018.

