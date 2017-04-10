Leslie C. Youngblood Signs Two-Book Deal with Disney-Hyperion
After hundreds of query letters and nearly as many rejections notifications, the literary world is poised to embrace a new literary talent. Rochester native, Leslie C. Youngblood, has signed a two-book deal with publisher Disney-Hyperion for her middle-grade novel "Love Like Sky" and its sequel to be released in 2018.
