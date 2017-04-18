Leaders Host First Industrial Hemp Summit in Southern Tier
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the summit with opening remarks Tuesday. She said this industry is part of a blueprint for the Southern Tier Soaring revitalization initiative, and it's about to take off.
