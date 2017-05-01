Law and Order: Dodgeson Road, Alexand...

Law and Order: Dodgeson Road, Alexander, man charged with aggravated...

Stephen Edward Edmonds , 53, of Dodgeson Road, Alexander, is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI -- driving with a BAC of .08 percent or higher, and failure to keep right. Edmonds was arrested at 1:34 a.m. on April 15 on Wilkinson Road, Batavia, for allegedly going over the center line of the roadway.

