LaserMax Announces 2017 Spring Rebate Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Just in time for the Spring shooting season, select purchases will qualify for up to $50 back from LaserMax. Details: Between April 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017, purchase of any Guide Rod Laser entitles the buyer to a $50 rebate, while purchase of any CenterFire Laser or Weapon Light qualifies for a $20 rebate and the Spartan Series offers a $10 rebate.

