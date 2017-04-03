LaserMax Announces 2017 Spring Rebate...

LaserMax Announces 2017 Spring Rebate Program

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Just in time for the Spring shooting season, select purchases will qualify for up to $50 back from LaserMax. Details: Between April 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017, purchase of any Guide Rod Laser entitles the buyer to a $50 rebate, while purchase of any CenterFire Laser or Weapon Light qualifies for a $20 rebate and the Spartan Series offers a $10 rebate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Khyber stgv jar shemungs 10 min Bruce popper 2
anyone miss ha ha?? 11 min Bruce popper 4
How's the wind in CrapChester? 12 min Bruce popper 2
Dirty little needle secret 1 hr perfect 27
ha ha needs to take a break from this forum 1 hr perfect 4
ha ha started posting today at five am 1 hr perfect 2
poll, where do you think haha was? 1 hr perfect 14
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 04 at 4:39PM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC