Lane closures on Rt. 590 in Irondequoit for next three weekends
Drivers can expect lane closures on Route 590 northbound at Empire Boulevard in Irondequoit for the next three weekends. Work will begin Friday, April 14 at 7 pm through Monday at 6 am, according to the New York Department of Transportation.
