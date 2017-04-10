Lane closures on Rt. 590 in Irondequo...

Lane closures on Rt. 590 in Irondequoit for next three weekends

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Drivers can expect lane closures on Route 590 northbound at Empire Boulevard in Irondequoit for the next three weekends. Work will begin Friday, April 14 at 7 pm through Monday at 6 am, according to the New York Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ha-Burt strikes again 6 hr Bruce popper 1
Burt: a grown man, with no courage who makes po... 6 hr Bruce popper 3
Bruce Pooper Should Ban Himself 6 hr Bruce popper 9
man, Burt is N O S Y 11 hr Burt 3
Punishers MC (Oct '12) 11 hr BAPMF 133
Thinking About Moving Back To New York 12 hr perfect 5
Afgan boming is a MAJOR distraction you tards 12 hr perfect 15
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC