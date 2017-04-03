Kodak Alaris adds incubator-style approach to operations
Kodak Alaris Inc. has incorporated an incubator-style approach to its operations this year with a new Innovation and New Markets Team. "Innovation is not the job of the lone visionary or the futurist, nor is it simply about brainstorming new ideas," said Rick Costanzo, president and general manager of Kodak Alaris Information Management.
