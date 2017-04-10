Jayden Mucha - One Of A Kind 14 Year Old Ramp Slayer! - Kink BMX
Between Hamlin, Coller, and now JaydenRochester and Kink are breeding unique, well-rounded bosses. This Jayden edit is incredibly on pointboth in front and behind the lens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
