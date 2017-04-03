Jason Covey on leadership: Build a team, delegate, get out of the office
Jason Covey says effective leaders stay involved on the shop floor; they don't park in an office. He says they nurture talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ha ha prove u were in the military
|12 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|just a reminder
|15 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|ha ha post your social security number
|27 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|Trump Suppoters Can't Pass Drug Tests
|31 min
|perfect
|15
|Diaper plopper is a weak minded troll
|33 min
|perfect
|4
|Trump is not President of US not the World
|40 min
|Bruce popper
|7
|challenging ieny florida to a fight....
|51 min
|Bruce popper
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC