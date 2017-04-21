Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom: 1930-2017

Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom: 1930-2017

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom, owner of a Toledo book-binding firm, who joined his late wife, Paula, as local pioneers in urging parents to be tested for a gene that could lead to a fatal disease in their children, died April 14 in Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla. He was 86. He'd been dealing with a series of medical complications over several months, his daughter, Cathy, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News 6 min IescapedNY 15
my name is wgd ttt 32 min IescapedNY 3
I'll be Leaving by Bruce pooper 1 hr Ha Ha 7
Burt has lost it 1 hr Bruce popper 1
Florida Senator Uses N Word 1 hr IescapedNY 43
ha ha and Burt are so witty 2 hr Ha Ha 36
DemocrapandComical Home Delivery Going Up 40% 5 hr IescapedNY 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monroe County was issued at April 21 at 2:41PM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC