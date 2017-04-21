Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom: 1930-2017

Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom, owner of a Toledo book-binding firm, who joined his late wife, Paula, as local pioneers in urging parents to be tested for a gene that could lead to a fatal disease in their children, died April 14 in Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla. He was 86. He'd been dealing with a series of medical complications over several months, his daughter, Cathy, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.