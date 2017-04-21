Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom: 1930-2017
Irwin S. "Irky" Rosenbloom, owner of a Toledo book-binding firm, who joined his late wife, Paula, as local pioneers in urging parents to be tested for a gene that could lead to a fatal disease in their children, died April 14 in Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla. He was 86. He'd been dealing with a series of medical complications over several months, his daughter, Cathy, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill O'Reilly is Officially Fired by Fox News
|6 min
|IescapedNY
|15
|my name is wgd ttt
|32 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|I'll be Leaving by Bruce pooper
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|7
|Burt has lost it
|1 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Florida Senator Uses N Word
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|43
|ha ha and Burt are so witty
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|36
|DemocrapandComical Home Delivery Going Up 40%
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC