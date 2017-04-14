In first 100 days, Schumer focuses on unity, newa
In first 100 days, Schumer focuses on unity, new message He's been working on an economic policy platform he's betting will reverse Democrats' losses in 2016. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pC1n98 U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says federal spending is needed to rebuild infrastructure in Rochester and across New York State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ha ha, Burt I'm flattered but...
|3 min
|Ha Ha
|3
|ha ha is being destroyed
|4 min
|Burt
|5
|skidamark gets off on being humiliated
|6 min
|Ha Ha
|4
|toughguy skidmark is gonna call Burt out to fight
|7 min
|Burt
|3
|ha-Burt strikes again
|14 min
|Ha Ha
|14
|Burt...you have a forehead- I KNOW you do.
|20 min
|Burt
|2
|skidmark asks about foreheads because ...
|24 min
|Burt
|2
|Millions March to Demand Trump Tax Returns
|2 hr
|IescsapedNY
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC