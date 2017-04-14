In first 100 days, Schumer focuses on unity, newa

In first 100 days, Schumer focuses on unity, new message He's been working on an economic policy platform he's betting will reverse Democrats' losses in 2016. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pC1n98 U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says federal spending is needed to rebuild infrastructure in Rochester and across New York State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.