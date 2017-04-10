Has the teaching bug bit you? Carefully deliberate a return to school as a dental hygiene educator
I received a very sweet email last month from a fellow hygiene instructor who has been teaching for three years - Sherri Kurtz, RDH, BS, - as an instructor at Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y. It was a pleasure to learn a little about what motivated her to get started in her teaching career. Like many hygienists who begin in clinical practice, you may never think about teaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RDH.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking News: Carter Page, Foreign Agent
|39 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|Bannon is Close to Getting the Boot
|5 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|Burt says he's not replying anymore.....
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|5
|Spicer has reached Zero Credibility
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|13
|Florida is Burning
|7 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|Church Starting Its Own Police Force
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Burt where is your courage
|8 hr
|Burt
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC