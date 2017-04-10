Has the teaching bug bit you? Careful...

Has the teaching bug bit you? Carefully deliberate a return to school as a dental hygiene educator

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: RDH

I received a very sweet email last month from a fellow hygiene instructor who has been teaching for three years - Sherri Kurtz, RDH, BS, - as an instructor at Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y. It was a pleasure to learn a little about what motivated her to get started in her teaching career. Like many hygienists who begin in clinical practice, you may never think about teaching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RDH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breaking News: Carter Page, Foreign Agent 39 min IescapedNY 7
Bannon is Close to Getting the Boot 5 hr IescapedNY 10
Burt says he's not replying anymore..... 6 hr IescapedNY 5
Spicer has reached Zero Credibility 7 hr IescapedNY 13
Florida is Burning 7 hr IescapedNY 3
Church Starting Its Own Police Force 8 hr IescapedNY 1
Burt where is your courage 8 hr Burt 9
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC