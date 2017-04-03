Hamlin Double-Stabbing, Man Seriously Injured
They say a group of three teenagers got into a fight with a man near the intersection of Lake Road West Fork and Brick Schoolhouse Rd. When deputies got to the scene they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by ambulance with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Obama tried to register for presidenta...
|11 hr
|THE epidemic
|2
|Dirty little needle secret
|12 hr
|THE epidemic
|25
|haha the pedofile
|13 hr
|Ha Ha
|24
|The DoJ just filed formal charges against Clint...
|20 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
|Trey Gowdey just opened an investigation for TR...
|21 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|Obama screams like a baby when denied meeting w...
|21 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
|White Journalists honored at Association of Whi...
|Mon
|IescapedNY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC