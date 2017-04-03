Hamlin Double-Stabbing, Man Seriously...

Hamlin Double-Stabbing, Man Seriously Injured

Sunday

They say a group of three teenagers got into a fight with a man near the intersection of Lake Road West Fork and Brick Schoolhouse Rd. When deputies got to the scene they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by ambulance with serious injuries.

