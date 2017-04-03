Hacky sack and Frisbee: Red Wings sta...

Hacky sack and Frisbee: Red Wings stay relaxed and focus for start of season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

It's an annual rite of spring in Rochester: a threat of cold weather later in the week and of course the Red Wings playing baseball downtown. There are players on this year's team with significant experience, both in Triple A and at the major league level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susspook arrested after blaming foster Papi for... 18 min Social Wedge 4
Wease picks his fights (Jul '15) 43 min Libs are fake news 920
Tyshawn Simmons sentenced to 27 years for murder 4 hr IescapedNY 1
Dirty little needle secret 6 hr THE epidemic 31
Poll Caroline Renfro from Billy Fuccillo's commercia... (Aug '11) 8 hr Kippi 32
The DoJ just filed formal charges against Clint... 10 hr IescapedNY 6
Khyber stgv jar shemungs 12 hr Bruce popper 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monroe County was issued at April 05 at 3:14AM EDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC