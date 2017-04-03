Group calls for Education Commissioner's removal
New York State Allies for Public Education want the board of regents to replace Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia . The group is made up of parents, teachers, superintendents and other school leaders with a list of issues they're upset about.
