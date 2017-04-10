Governor announces state funds for airport
Governor Cuomo was all smiles in Rochester on Tuesday, boasting that his budget bill will boost the economy in western New York. He held his press conference at the Greater Rochester International Airport saying that $40 million in state funds will help improve the facility.
